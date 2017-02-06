Pizza@ to give away pies at Tyrone Square

Pizza@ will mark National Pizza Day on Thursday by giving customers who buy a drink from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. a two-topping pizza at the mall location.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A pizza chain is celebrating its new outlet at Tyrone Square Mall by giving away 200 pizzas on Thursday, National Pizza Day.

Pizza@, a Florida-based chain with locations opening in West Melbourne and Titusville, will mark the holiday by giving a two-topping pizza to customers who buy a drink from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pizza@ concept was founded by St. Petersburg resident, Troy Barton and boyhood friend Johnny Peterson in 2014. Their pizza can come with 40 toppings and five sauces. The 13-by-6-inch pizzas take only 2 minutes to cook. They range from $5.92 to 7.92 each.

