Publix recalls Tropical Fruit Medley Mix

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Publix Super Markets chain is recalling its Tropical Fruit Medley Mix because of possible listeria contamination.

The company heard about the possible contamination a supplier of dried apricots.

The 5.7-ounce, clear, plastic containers of the mix were sold in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina with a UPC of 41415088586. All use-by dates are being recalled.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director, said there have been no reported cases of illness. She said consumers may return the product for a full refund.

Those with additional questions can call 800-242-1227 or click here for more info. Customers can also contact the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at 888-SAFEFOOD (888-723-3366).”

