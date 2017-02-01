Restaurant chain CEO tattooed to hold up her end of bet

Red Robin CEO Denny Marie Post will get a tattoo of a hamburger to mark a company quality achievement (Photo: Red Robin)

As the veteran head of a large restaurant chain, Denny Marie Post isn't exactly in the the target market for tattoo artists. But hey, a bet is a bet.

Last summer, Post, 59, challenged the mid-level managers of the 550-unit Red Robin Gourmet Burgers chain to improve a key quality metric by the end of 2017. If they did, she vowed to get a tattoo of a Red Robin hamburger emblazoned on her arm.

Apparently, the challenge was too enticing to turn aside. The managers made the metric almost a year early. On Wednesday, Post will hold up her end of the deal during a company meeting in Las Vegas. She's going to a parlor to be inked with a lime-sized tattoo.

"My son, who is 22 and has three 'tats,' thinks this is hysterical. My husband is giving me a hard time," says Post, who is putting her arm where her mouth is.

While such antics might seem unusual, Post isn't the first CEO to live on the edge. Virgin Group's Richard Branson is famous for his escapades, from long-distance ballooning or piloting an amphibious car across the English Channel. Southwest founder Herb Kelleher was as colorful as they came, once settling a business dispute with an arm wrestling contest.

All Post says she wanted with her bet was motivate change in Red Robin restaurants.

"We had already made quite a bit of improvement," she says. She thought the extra goal would, well, be really hard to achieve. "We set it high."

Not high enough to avoid the needle, though. Basically, the challenge involved better marks on the survey that customers take at the end of their dining experience. Within Red Robin, a diner's inclination to recommend the restaurant to a friend, on a 1 to 10 scale, is a big deal. To improve the overall score, you "have to make sure you have fewer people who have poor experiences," Post explained.

Store managers improved their scores by sticking to the basics. For the most part, that meant waiters who worked harder to keep guests happy by paying more attention and making sure their bottomless root beer floats and french fry trays stayed filled. The chain has raised its overall score by 30% since September 2015. But the rate of improvement doubled once Post agreed to get the tattoo if the goal was met.

Besides constantly having to explain why she has a hamburger on her arm, Post faces another problem. She might have trouble if she ever decides to change jobs. She will forever be a walking billboard for Red Robin.

Not an issue, she says. She's isn't leaving. "I intend to retire successfully from Red Robin," she says.

