Rocco's replaces Blue Martini at International Plaza

10News Staff , WTSP 3:36 PM. EST January 02, 2017

The Blue Martini Lounge, an upscale bar and club at International Plaza for 15 years, is closing and be replaced by Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Blue Martini owners, who are looking for a new location in the area, were unable to reach an agreement on a new lease with the mall owners. The establishment closes Jan. 14.

Rocco's -- known for known for 300 types of tequila, housemade Margarita mix and fresh guacamole made tableside -- will start construction on Feb. 1.

 

