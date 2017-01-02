Rocco's replaces Blue Martini at International Plaza

The Blue Martini Lounge, an upscale bar and club at International Plaza for 15 years, is closing and be replaced by Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The Blue Martini owners, who are looking for a new location in the area, were unable to reach an agreement on a new lease with the mall owners. The establishment closes Jan. 14.
Rocco's -- known for known for 300 types of tequila, housemade Margarita mix and fresh guacamole made tableside -- will start construction on Feb. 1.
