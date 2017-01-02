Rocco's replaces Blue Martini at International Plaza

Rocco's is replacing the Blue Martini at International Plaza. Tampa Bay Times photo

The Blue Martini Lounge, an upscale bar and club at International Plaza for 15 years, is closing and be replaced by Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Blue Martini owners, who are looking for a new location in the area, were unable to reach an agreement on a new lease with the mall owners. The establishment closes Jan. 14.

Rocco's -- known for known for 300 types of tequila, housemade Margarita mix and fresh guacamole made tableside -- will start construction on Feb. 1.