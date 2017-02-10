Sargento, Meijer recall cheese

A view of Sargento cheese on display at the Food Network Magazine Cooking School 2016 at The International Culinary Center on November 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Food Network Magazine, 2016 Getty Images)

Wisconsin-based cheese distributor Sargento Foods Inc. and Meijer have issued recalls for potentially contaminated cheese supplied by an Indiana company.

Middlebury, Ind.-based Deutsch Kase Haus LLC notified the company that the Longhorn Colby cheese they supplied must be recalled due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes, according to a release from the company.

Affected products include Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12, 2017, and May 10, 2017, and Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14, 2017, and July 12, 2017.

Products packaged on the same line as the affected products are also included in the recall out of "an abundance of caution," according to the release.

Those products are:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese with a sell-by date of June 11, 2017.

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese with sell-by dates of June 12, 2017; July 9, 2017; and July 10, 2017.

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14, 2016, and June 28, 2017.

Sargento Off the Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese with a sell-by date of July 5, 2017.

Sargento Off the Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese with a sell-by date of July 5, 2017.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the release.

"Food safety is our number one priority at Sargento," the company said in a statement. "We are vigilantly monitoring this issue to ensure the situation will be resolved in a timely manner. Our unwavering commitment to safety is at the core of everything we do at Sargento. We are in full cooperation with the federal Food and Drug Administration to rigorously investigate and resolve this issue."

For more information about the recall and to find out if a product you have purchased is affected, visit Sargento's website.

Meijer also announced Friday that some of the cheeses distributed in its stores are being recalled due to possible contamination from the Indiana site, according to a post on the store's website.

Affected products include Meijer Mini Horn Colby Jack, UPC number 2-15927-00000-6 and Meijer Colby Mini Horn, UPC number 2-15938-00000-2.

Shoppers who have purchased these products should avoid consuming them and return the product to their nearest Meijer store for a full refund, according to the store's website.

For more information about the Meijer recall, visit the store's website.

IndyStar