Steak 'n Shake offering free meals for kids

Steak ‘n Shake is making a move at the stomachs and wallets of young families. The fast food chain is offering children aged 12 and younger free meals at any time of the day or week.

The ‘Kids Eat Free All Day Every Day’ promotion applies to dine-in customers at more than 400 participating restaurants nationwide. The only caveat: Each free meal requires at least $9 spent on meals for others in the party.

Kids can choose from the following meal options, all served with French fries or applesauce:

• Original Steakburger

• Mini Corn Dogs

• Macaroni & Cheese

• Steakburger Minis

• Hot Dog

• Grilled Cheese

• Chicken Fingers

The chain has also vowed to freeze prices through the calendar year.

