Sunday Conversation: Florida theme parks becoming foodie destinations

Busch Gardens is one of the Florida amusement parks catering to the foodies in the area. Busch Gardens photo

It can be a struggle when some of the members of your family are foodies and the rest love amusement parks. Good news -- some of the happiest places on earth are now the tastiest!

Florida theme parks like EPCOT, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld are embracing and celebrating culinary treats alongside their thrill rides--becoming food destinations with something to feed any taste.

10News reporter Phil Buck recently talked to Tampa Bay Times staff writer Chelsea Tatham who got the plumb assignment to taste out the menus at the big food events.

