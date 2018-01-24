Sweet Soul coming soon to South Tampa

Acai breakfast bowl with chia seeds, bee pollen and superfoods (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

TAMPA, Fla. - Sweet Soul, Ciccio Restaurant Group's latest concept, puts a playful spin on superfoods from acai bowls to vegan matcha soft serve.

The health foods-focused Sweet Soul will open the first week of February at 1101 S. Howard Ave., just south of Ciccio Water and a few blocks north of Fresh Kitchen, another CRG concept. CRG purchased the property, which was a car wash at one point, for $480,000 in 2012, according to Hillsborough County property records.

The concept has been in development for about a year, said Taylor Winter, managing partner of Sweet Soul. It's built around superfoods and aims to appeal to a broad intersection of healthy lifestyles, from paleo to vegan to people who are just trying to eat better, Winter said.

Go to the Tampa Bay Business Journal's website to read the full story.

© 2018 WTSP-TV