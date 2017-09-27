Taco Bus St. Petersburg location closes down

(Photo: WTSP)

Taco Bus closed its St. Petersburg location Wednesday, but the Mexican restaurant says it's not going away.

On its website, it posted that a new location will be opening on Treasure Island soon.

The owners of Taco Bus recently announced it was closing its original Hillsborough Avenue location to replace it with a state-of-the-art location with self-ordering kiosks, a drive-through and other improvements.

The company is also preparing for a possible nationwide expansion.

