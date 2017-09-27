Taco Bus St. Petersburg location closes down

Taco Bus closed its St. Petersburg location Wednesday, but the Mexican restaurant says it's not going away.
On its website, it posted that a new location will be opening on Treasure Island soon.
The owners of Taco Bus recently announced it was closing its original Hillsborough Avenue location to replace it with a state-of-the-art location with self-ordering kiosks, a drive-through and other improvements.
The company is also preparing for a possible nationwide expansion.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs