Tampa restaurant rated No. 4 in the nation on Yelp

(Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

The task of choosing where to eat in Tampa can be a difficult one because of all the great restaurants the area has to offer, but look no further! One of Tampa's very own was rated No. 4 in the nation on Yelp, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

AJ's Press has over 201 photos listed on Yelp and 207 reviews, almost all of them are five stars.

Greg and Jill Lynn opened the restaurant in November 2015 and own several others in the Tampa Bay area.

According to critics, the best items are the Cuban ($7.49 regular, $8.99 large), AJ's version with smokehouse-style ham, smoldery Spanish chorizo, roasted pork, Jack cheese, mustard, mayo and pickle; and the crunchy fried chicken sandwich, which comes with a zingy chili sauce, tomato, arugula and melty Jack ($7.49, $8.99). Vegetarians have good options as well, the best of which is a sauteed mushroom jumble of shiitakes, portobellos and buttons paired up with smoky-hot poblano strips, chipotle, a drizzle of garlicky mojo, goat cheese, Jack and arugula ($7.49, $8.99).

AJ's Press

4406 N Cortez Ave., Tampa

(813) 842-7783; ajspresstampa.com

Cuisine: Sandwiches

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to

3 p.m. Saturday

Details: AmEx, V, MC, Disc.; no reservations; no alcohol

Prices: Sandwiches and bowls $6.99-$9.99

Rating, out of four stars:

Food: ★★★ Service: ★★★

Atmosphere: ★

Overall: ★★½

© 2017 WTSP-TV