The cure to baldness may be in McDonald's fries!

Who knew, but McDonald’s French fries may hold the cure to baldness!

That’s the claim of a new study in Japan. Scientists say a chemical McD’s uses to cook their fries could help you grow hair.

The chemical is dimethylpolysiloxane, which is found in silicone and added to cooking oil as an anti-foaming agent. Researchers at Yokohama National University found it helped to mass produce hair follicles. And it grew new hair after being placed into mice!

The findings were published in the journal Biomaterials. Japanese scientists were able to generate nearly 5,000 “hair follicle germs” (HFG) which the team said is one of the biggest obstacles in creating hair regenerative medicine.

“We used oxygen-permeable dimethylpolysiloxane at the bottom of culture vessel, and it worked very well,” Professor Junji Fukuda said in a press release.

Working with the modified french fry-cooking ingredient, researchers created “HFG chips” which carried batches of the new follicles and implanted them into the mice. The chips, transplanted into the backs and scalps of the subjects, reportedly began to grow new black hair from each patch.

