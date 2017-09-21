(Photo: Streicher, Sean)

TAMPA - The Hall on Franklin, a food hall with 7 different restaurants, opened in August.

Since then, business has been booming. Part of the draw is the variety of food.

Poke Rose serves up Hawaiian poke bowls.

Heights Melt Shoppe features signature melt sandwiches.

Bake’N Babes has delicious baked goods and homemade waffles.

The North Star Eatery is an Asian Fusion Concept.

Height Fish Camp is a seafood and raw bar.

The Collection mixes up craft cocktails.

KÔFĒ is a craft coffee bar.

You can either sit down for table service or order directly from the individual restaurants. There are also workstations, free wifi, happy hour and live music.

KÔFĒ and Bake’N Babes open at 7:30 am Monday-Friday, the rest of the restaurants open at 11 am and close at 11 pm. Thursday through Saturday they stay open until 2 am. The feature brunch on Saturday and Sunday is open from 11 am - 5 pm.



