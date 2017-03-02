The new Peeps-flavored Oreos will turn your poop pink

Several Oreo fans are learning that there can be too much of a good thing...

The yummy little vanilla cookies fill with the bright pink Peeps will turn on you if you eat enough of them. In fact, you will see this side effect if you eat the entire package.

According to multiple tweets and news sources, the new Peep-flavorted Oreos are turning people's tongues and waste PINK!

Thank you @Oreo @PEEPSBrand for turning my poop reddish-pink. #PoopHappens pic.twitter.com/LY06i9rPTW