The new Peeps-flavored Oreos will turn your poop pink

Several Oreo fans are learning that there can be too much of a good thing...
The yummy little vanilla cookies fill with the bright pink Peeps will turn on you if you eat enough of them. In fact, you will see this side effect if you eat the entire package.
According to multiple tweets and news sources, the new Peep-flavorted Oreos are turning people's tongues and waste PINK!
Thank you @Oreo @PEEPSBrand for turning my poop reddish-pink. #PoopHappens pic.twitter.com/LY06i9rPTW— Marc Devon Lau (@LuchadorCoreano) March 1, 2017
Saw the bag of Peeps flavored Oreos and had to get comfortable with the fact that I was going to poop pink that night #oreos #passTheMilk— Sasha Twyst (@SashaTwyst) February 28, 2017
Guys. I ate a whole package of Peep Oreos today...and my poop is pink.— Zach Moree (@zach_moree) March 1, 2017
Ate 3 Peeps Oreos last night. My tongue is still hot pink and my spit looks like Pepto-Bismol— Chris M. (@BadMoodMorgado) February 22, 2017
@Oreo the peeps oreos made my poop bright pink— Ellie Won (@Elliegreentea) February 28, 2017
In a statement, Oreo says "certain foods can temporarily color the tongue and inside of the mouth. This is common with brightly colored products such as ice pops, gelatins, and drink mixes, as well as with certain fruits and vegtables, including beets and cranberries. Such foods can also temporarily color stool."
So, no need to be alarmed. Your bowel movement will eventually go back to normal.
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs