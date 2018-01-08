ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Looking for something cheesy -- a twist on a familiar food?

The Original Tampa Bay Grilled Cheese Fest is being held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at Harley-Davidson Tampa on North Dale Mabry Hwy.

At least 15 food trucks will be serving up gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. It’s free to attend: all you have to buy is your sandwiches.

The current list of vendors:

Burger Culture

Mr. C's Grilled Cheese

Go Go Penguin Shack

Bay Street Burgers

Mmm Delicious Cupcakes

The Pineapple Shack

Stuffed Food Truck

Vamos Gourmet Food Truck

Empamamas

The Inside Scoop

Big D's Grub Wagon

Craving Donuts

Mother Truckin Good

Claws

Cold Stone Creamery

We Are Coffee

Bacon Boss

Stanford's Jerky

