WTSP
Close

The Original Tampa Bay Grilled Cheese Fest adds a twist to a childhood favorite

Grilled cheese is something we're all familiar but this weekend they're taking the classic sandwich to the next level at the original Tampa Bay Grilled Cheese Fest.

Sean Streicher, WTSP 12:15 PM. EST January 08, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Looking for something cheesy -- a twist on a familiar food?

The Original Tampa Bay Grilled Cheese Fest is being held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at Harley-Davidson Tampa on North Dale Mabry Hwy.

At least 15 food trucks will be serving up gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. It’s free to attend: all you have to buy is your sandwiches.

Video: Mr. C's Grilled Cheese food truck serves up grilled cheese

The current list of vendors:

Burger Culture
Mr. C's Grilled Cheese
Go Go Penguin Shack
Bay Street Burgers
Mmm Delicious Cupcakes 
The Pineapple Shack
Stuffed Food Truck
Vamos Gourmet Food Truck
Empamamas
The Inside Scoop
Big D's Grub Wagon
Craving Donuts
Mother Truckin Good
Claws
Cold Stone Creamery
We Are Coffee
Bacon Boss 
Stanford's Jerky

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories