ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Looking for something cheesy -- a twist on a familiar food?
The Original Tampa Bay Grilled Cheese Fest is being held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at Harley-Davidson Tampa on North Dale Mabry Hwy.
At least 15 food trucks will be serving up gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. It’s free to attend: all you have to buy is your sandwiches.
Video: Mr. C's Grilled Cheese food truck serves up grilled cheese
The current list of vendors:
Burger Culture
Mr. C's Grilled Cheese
Go Go Penguin Shack
Bay Street Burgers
Mmm Delicious Cupcakes
The Pineapple Shack
Stuffed Food Truck
Vamos Gourmet Food Truck
Empamamas
The Inside Scoop
Big D's Grub Wagon
Craving Donuts
Mother Truckin Good
Claws
Cold Stone Creamery
We Are Coffee
Bacon Boss
Stanford's Jerky
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs