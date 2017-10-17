Students receive training at the Metropolitan Ministries' Inside the Box Culinary Arts Program. (Photo: Courtesy: Metropolitan Ministries)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa and St. Petersburg have a natural rivalry given the two cities' proximity to one another.

Each city has its own unique feel, which appeals to different people.

The Tampa Bay Food Fight looks to end that debate on which city is better, at least in the culinary world.

Two teams of six chefs, one from St. Petersburg and one from Tampa, will battle it out live on stage in a tag team style event to see who has the best restaurant, best cocktail, best food and ultimately the best city.

The whole reason for this culinary showdown is to raise awareness and address homelessness, and the lack of skills and training for those seeking employment.

The proceeds from this event will go to provide scholarships to the Metropolitan Ministries' Inside the Box Culinary Arts Program.

A 16-week culinary arts program for men and women who are trying to transition out of homelessness and poverty.

The goal is to raise $300,000 to provide 100 scholarships.

The Tampa Bay Food Fight will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg. Tickets are $125, and include food and drinks. You can get $50 off your ticket by using the promo code TBFF10.

The plan is to make this an annual event, next year’s Tampa Bay Food Fight will be held in Tampa.

