Times: Best cheap eats in Bay area

Where's the best place for cheap eats in the Tampa Bay area? Laura Reiley, food critic for the Tampa Bay Times, took a look at where you can eat for modest prices.

You know, the places where you can get burgers, wings, pizza, tacos, sandwiches and Asian noodles. All for about $10.

Here is an appetizer of what she found as the best. For more categories and the full report, click here.

Burgers

BurgerFi

Smashburger

Drama Burger

Sandwiches

Bodega

Brocato's Sandwich Shop

Inside the Box Cafe

Tom + Chee

Tacos

Capital Tacos

Mexico Lindo

Acapulco Mexican Grocery

Gastropubs

Hotel Bar

Little Lamb Gastropub

Red Door Wine Market

