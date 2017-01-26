Times: Best cheap eats in Bay area

Where's the best place for cheap eats in the Tampa Bay area? Laura Reiley, food critic for the Tampa Bay Times, took a look at where you can eat for modest prices.
You know, the places where you can get burgers, wings, pizza, tacos, sandwiches and Asian noodles. All for about $10.
Here is an appetizer of what she found as the best. For more categories and the full report, click here.
Burgers
BurgerFi
Smashburger
Drama Burger
Sandwiches
Bodega
Brocato's Sandwich Shop
Inside the Box Cafe
Tom + Chee
Tacos
Capital Tacos
Mexico Lindo
Acapulco Mexican Grocery
Gastropubs
Hotel Bar
Little Lamb Gastropub
Red Door Wine Market
