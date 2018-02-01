VIEWERS CHOICE | Where's the best pizza in Tampa Bay?

The complaint says Mohamad Bazzi of Dearborn ordered halal pizza twice from the shop on Schaefer in Dearborn. The boxes were labeled "halal," but the pies inside were topped with regular pepperoni. Detroit Free Press photo

Hundreds of you showed your pizza proficiency, some getting downright saucy when we asked whose hand-tossed handiwork is your hands down favorite.

Coming in third? Mamma Mia Pizzeria.

Dishing out doughy deliciousness at two locations -- one in Hudson and the other in Port Richey.

Vincent Spinuso and his brother own the popular pizza parlors, which their parents started in New York.

The boys then brought mom and pop’s crispy crust creations south to the Bay area.

“The authenticity. We make all the dough ourselves,” said Spinuso. “Our own cheese, we cut our own cheese. We make our own sauce. We don’t cut corners. And we try to stay fresh. It’s very important.”

Head east to Tampa for the number two spot in our pizza poll. Eddie and Sam's New York Pizza.

If you've ever been to New York, you'll see why fans of Eddie and Sam's call it the real deal.

“To me, it’s like heaven on earth,” said Rapper pizza eater Anthony Pettye. “That’s how I would describe it.”

Just like pizza palaces in the Big Apple, Eddie and Sam's puts their pies on display; four levels of tempting toppings, from chicken bacon bar-b-que to lasagna, eggplant parmesan to the Brooklyn Bridge.

Authentic metal pizza ovens churn out the mozzarella madness all day long. But it’s the imported H20 used to make their big bubbly crust that Eddie and Sam’s considers the key to its success.

Some regional restaurants are clearly fan favorites, but for whatever reason, didn't quite make the cut in our pizza poll. Still, TripAdvisor give top marks to Solorzano's in Sarasota. Fire and Stone in Bradenton. Palace Pizza in Lakeland. And Fishhawk Pizza in the Lithia Riverview area.

But taking the top spot in our own red sauce review is Toby's Original Little Italy on 49th Street in St. Petersburg. A perennial pizza powerhouse that’s so popular for lunch that customers say there’s a line out the door.

“Peppers and onions or sliced real thin, so you get the full benefit of all the flavors,” said Priscilla Riske, a customer of Toby’s Little Italy. “It’s delicious.”

Not to sound cheesy, but customers say everything about Toby's is authentic New York. From the subway platform sign outside, to the Manhattan murals inside. Family recipes, unchanged since they opened their doors in this same spot 45 years ago.

“I think after years, most places usually cheapen up their product as they go along,” said customer Ernie Riske. “It’s always stayed the same here.”

And Toby’s Little Italy has got it down to a science, churning out pies every 15 seconds during peak pizza hours; slices that are big enough to fold with oil dripping from each crusty wedge.

Lots of people who took part in our poll say it's still hard too hard to find Pizza as good as Chicago or New York, but thanks to those of you who shared your tomato pie prowess, the rest of us have a few more options to sink our teeth into.

All of the top vote-getters in our poll serve up New York style pizza. But there were some deep dish contenders too, including Paul's Chicago style pizza with locations in St. Pete and Clearwater and Cappy's Pizza with locations in Tampa, St. Pete and Riverview.

