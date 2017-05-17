Wednesday is free smoothie day at Smoothie King

Smoothie King (Photo: Smoothie King)

TAMPA - Smoothie King is giving away free 12-ounce Strawberry X-Treme smoothies throughout its 28 Tampa Bay area locations on Wednesday.

Guests can get their free drink from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Smoothies are limited to one per person while supplies last, and the person must be present to get their Smoothie.

The smoothie retailer is having "Free Smoothie Day" to kick off summer, which officially starts June 21.

Go to Smoothie King’s website to find the location nearest you.

