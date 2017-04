Watermelon is the favorite flavor of jelly bean in Florida. Thinkstock photo

Move over Peeps lovers and haters, there's a new debate when it comes to Easter candy.

In a new ranking by CandyStore.com, Florida's favorite jelly bean is none other than ... watermelon.

Other states that liked watermelon the best are Wisconsin, Oregon, Alabama and Hawaii.

