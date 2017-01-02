Woman orders meds with fish and chips -- and gets them

A woman had a special order from Feeleys Chippy, a fish and chips restaurant in Belfast, but the chippy did not hesitate to comply. Facebook

"will you please stop in spar (a store) on the way and get me benilyn cold and flu tablets and ill give you money only ordering food to get the tablets im dying sick," posted Fiona Cuffe.

"Good to see my customers making use of the add comments section!!!!" the shop posted on Facebook. "Words absolutely fail me."

The shop made good on both deliveries and promised a free meal when she has recovered.

Sure hope Fiona is better.