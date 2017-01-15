Founder hopes to reopen presidential pet museum

President Roosevelt with His Dog Fala (Copyright Bettmann/Corbis / AP Images) (Photo: Anonymous, AP1940)

Long before Bo and Sunny Obama stole our hearts, there was Barney Bush and before that Buddy and Socks the cat.

Eighty-four-year-old Claire McLean became fascinated with them all after a lucky encounter with a presidential pooch named Lucky.

"She was rambunctious and stubborn and had a mind of her own!/ she was even pulling president Reagan in the Rose Garden," said McLean, founder of the Presidential Pet Museum.

McLean was an expert on the breed known as Bouvier de Flanders, so when the Reagans got a puppy in 1985, she was asked to groom it - and she secretly saved a souvenir.

"I swept up the hair put it in a brown paper bag and snuck out of the White House with it," she admitted.

Lucky inspired McLean's mother to paint a portrait.

"Yep, that's Lucky's hair," McLean said, looking at the artwork.

Then the painting inspired her. McLean started hunting for presidential pet memorabilia. In 1999, she had enough to open a museum in Maryland - statues, books, vintage pictures, even a bell said to belong to William Taft's milk cow.

"It changed my life by giving me something to be passionate about," McLean said of the experience.

It's not just the animals she's drawn to; it's their role in U.S. history.

"You can teach children and adults about the presidents of the U.S. through the pets easier than you can through anything else," she said.

Like the country, the pets have changed over time. Benjamin Harrison's grandchildren had a goat named Whiskers. Teddy Roosevelt had all sorts of pets, including exotic birds and a pony for his son Quentin.

And who could forget Caroline Kennedy on her pony, Macaroni?

"First families with pets make people feel like they're just like us," McLean said.

McLean wants to share the memories, but her museum closed six years ago. Now, she's looking for a new curator who's as passionate as the pets as she is.

For more, visit presidentialpetmuseum.com.

(© 2017 WTSP)