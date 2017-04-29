From the heart: Transplant recipient dances with donor's mother

Laurie Pierce and Garrett Leopold dance at the Heart Ball. (Photo: WTSP)

Dozens of people showed up Saturday for the Tampa "Heart Ball".

The event honors volunteers and donors, and the important work they do to save and improve people's lives.

The event also celebrated a unique relationship, one between a heart transplant recipient and the mother of the young girl who gave him that heart.

Garrett Leopold and Laurie Pierce shared a special dance tonight, one as special as their bond.

We told you about this story this week, and it has touched many hearts, judging from the social media reaction.

Leopold was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which meant half of his heart didn't fully develop at birth.

Then, a year ago, Leopold's heart was giving out. He needed a transplant

Amanda Pierce, Laurie's daughter, was in a traffic accident. She was left without brain function.

He got her heart. A year later, Leopold and Laurie Pierce met, and it's as if he's been a part of her family ever since.

Leopold said he attended the event to represent his friends who have been affected by heart disease.

Pierce said she was there because she loved sharing Amanda's story.

"And I also wanna always have an opportunity to tell this young man how much i love him always and hoping to raise buckets of money to save many many many lives in the future. many more."

Saturday's event raised $2 million for the American Heart Association.

© 2017 WTSP-TV