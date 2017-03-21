Georgia baby in PSA for Down syndrome

Remember that cute baby who landed an awesome modeling gig with OshKosh B'Gosh? Well, he's in a new video PSA about Down syndrome and it is beautiful.

Asher Nash was introduced to the world when his mother decided that her son was going to set a new standard for what we consider beautiful.

Asher, who happens to have Down syndrome, took no time at all to capture the hearts of people everywhere and nabbed a modeling job with OshKosh B'Gosh for the spring 2017.

PHOTOS | Asher Nash

So, in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, Asher is joined by his cute friends to show the world that we all need to "share the love."

Asher's mom gives updates about her son's journey on a Facebook page set up just for him.

