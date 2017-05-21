Driver said 'Let me die' before rescuers pulled him from sinking van

Rescuers saved the driver of this van that had been driven into the Indian River. Florida Today photo

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — A driver of a minivan that plunged into the Indian River on Saturday afternoon is lucky to be alive after some good Samaritans were nearby to assist in his rescue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Nissan Quest traveled at a high rate of speed on a bumpy dirt road adjacent to the bridge, on the north side of State Road 528 and crashed into the water, the minivan submerging.

Witnesses described the speed of the minivan at 35 mph just before impact.

"I was fishing and was standing next to the car when he began accelerating," said Frankie Maldonado, 38, of Kissimmee.

The driver nearly struck a 7-year-old boy who was fishing.

Philipp Mehlenbacher, 37, of Winter Garden had arrived at the fishing area with his wife, Melissa, and two sons, Scott and Skyler, about 20 minutes before the near-tragedy.

"The driver came hauling through," Mehlenbacher said. "It definitely wasn't an accident."

His eldest son, Scott, 7, was fishing within a short distance of the minivan's path.

"I almost lost my son," the father of two said.

He and his wife, Melissa, briefly debated the safety issues of Mehlenbacher trying to help the man in the sinking Nissan. But Mehlenbacher stripped down to his underwear and dived into the river, which was about 12 feet deep. Maldonado also dived into the water.

A boater was in the vicinity and aided the swimmers by providing an anchor. Mehlenbacher grabbed the anchor, smashing the rear passenger window of the van so that the reluctant driver could escape.

"He was fighting with us the whole time," Mehlenbacher said. "The van was literally underwater when I felt him trying to struggle. I grabbed him by the shoulder and pulled him out."

The driver's identity was not available Saturday.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office dive team and Schlenker Automotive, a Rockledge company that brought a wrecker, teamed up to pulled the van out of the river. The divers hooked a line to the Nissan, then the wrecker pulled it from the water.

Florida Today