Have you been playing Uno wrong? Probably

A Facebook post about the popular card game Uno is going viral, and it may affect the way you play the game in the future.

LaToya McCaskill Stallings says she got bored and read the rules for the game, and found out she's been playing the game wrong for years.

"Did y’all know that you can only play the Draw 4 Wild card IF you have NO other cards that can be played??!" she wrote. "AND if you suspect that someone has illegally played this card, they have to show you their hand. AND if they in fact played the card illegally they must draw 4, but If not, the person who challenged the play must DRAW 6?"

The post has been shared more than 104,000 times, and there are dozens of comments from people admitting they didn't know the correct rule either.

