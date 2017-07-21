Boy who broke finger gets new bike

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Driver take wild ride on beach
-
New threat to Floridians: flatworms
-
Egg-tossing pranksters pick wrong target
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
New video of police shooting of two dogs
-
Video of person of interest in suspicious death
-
Former Polk Co. middle school principal charged again with fraud, money laundering
-
Police: Upset homeowner fired on AT&T trucks parked out front
More Stories
-
Man accused of driving recklessly on Clearwater…Jul 21, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
-
Cocoa teens who filmed man's drowning will face…Jul 21, 2017, 5:04 p.m.
-
Sarasota cancer doctor accused of practicing without licenseJul 21, 2017, 12:20 p.m.