Donations will protect K-9 from bullets

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
The options for the US government in assisting Puerto Rico
-
Helicopter crashes into Odessa home, pilot now in stable condition
-
10Investigates: Are you eligible for a mortgage deferral during a natural disaster?
-
S.A. killer does not consider himself a murderer
-
What to do if you're bitten by a snake
-
Teen paralyzed in bounce house accident
-
AZ Cardinals Home Opener
-
Florida's constitution open for change
More Stories
-
Sarasota couple able to leave Puerto Rico urges…Sep 26, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
-
DirecTV will give refunds for NFL package because of…Sep 26, 2017, 6:59 p.m.
-
'We don't have the votes': GOP ditches latest health…Sep 26, 2017, 2:28 p.m.