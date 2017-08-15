Family's lost bible returned after 17 years

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A local family who lost everything after their house burned down just received something they thought they would never see again.

Seventeen years after the tragic fire, the family's Bible was returned by total strangers.

"This is my treasure because it's my life," said Linda Crawford. "It's my everything and now you don't know, but it means more to me now because God took something away from me that was taken away."

When you read between the lines, you'll see that the Bible Linda Crawford has in her hands is far more than just a book.

When Linda lost her home back in 2000, she was devastated. She thought she lost everything, including her Bible.

"If you would have seen our house burned, there was no walls, no ceiling," said Crawford.

Fast forward more than a decade later.

"Would you call this a miracle?" asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"Absolutely would call it a miracle," said Clifford Funk.

Funk might've made the discovery of his lifetime.

"I happened to see the Bible sticking out of the old burnt house and I got down and picked it up and took it home with me," said Funk.

His wife opened the Bible and found the Crawford family tree. She eventually found Linda Crawford on Facebook.

"Linda, from what I understand, she busted out crying," Funk said. "[She] couldn't believe 17 years later, somebody found and returned her family Bible."

Linda's prayers were answered.

"This Bible is back with me [after] 17 years," said Crawford.

