Lakeland man celebrates 107th birthday with officers

Ike celebrated his 107th birthday party at Lake Morton Plaza, which is a senior living facility. (Photo: Lakeland Police Department)

LAKELAND, Fla. – A man celebrated his 107th birthday Tuesday with the Lakeland Police Department.

The man named Ike celebrated with fellow Lake Morton Plaza residents and officers.

“We love ya Ike!" Lakeland police wrote in a Facebook post. “Can't wait for the next game of {Nintendo} Wii Bowling.”

Ike received a birthday card longer than 30 feet with more than 600 birthday wishes, according to Lakeland police.

Lakeland officers also presented Ike with police challenge coins, a bag of goodies and a framed picture.

