Mail makes his day: Georgia boy looking for a card from you

Austin has Autism and Epilepsy and walks to his mailbox each day as part of his therapy.

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. -- Some days can be tough for Austin Lamb as makes strides through autism and epilepsy. But his parents say that something as simple as a walk to the mailbox is almost like therapy for him - something that outweighs everything else.

And lately, as he has checked the mail, it's been easy to see why.

His family started a campaign called "Cards for Austin" and they're asking people in the community to send him messages, letters - and, yes, cards - in the mail. Mom and dad said that since they initially put out the call for cards, their mailbox has been flooded with surprises almost every day.

The kindness has left them completely shocked and overwhelmed and they've loved seeing the joy it brings to their son. It's been such a blessing that Austin no longer thinks of his walk to the mailbox as a chore - because he looks forward to it every morning.

If you would like to send a card to Austin his address is:

Austin Lamb

1570 Buddy Johnson Road

East Dublin, GA 31027

