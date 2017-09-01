Woman shaves head in support of grandson with cancer

MCKINNEY - Soon after she became a grandma, Betty Benjamin realized she might not be one much longer.

“This really came out of the blue,” she said. “It was the most devastating news I’d ever heard.”

Betty, who has no family history of the disease, never expected she’d lose her hair because of cancer. At least, not like this.

Of course, many cancer patients lose their hair. But what’s remarkable about Betty is she’s not a cancer patient; she’s a cancer grandma.

Connor Benjamin, Betty’s oldest grandchild at the age of 6, was 3 when he was diagnosed with leukemia. He’s spent the past three years at Children’s Health being poked, prodded and pricked.

“It’s just pretty hard to do cancer,” Connor said.

And it’s been hard for his grandmother to watch, which is why Betty shaved off all of her hair. It was partly to raise money, but mostly to support her grandson, who understands her sacrifice in the most adorable way.

“Her hair is like nine years old,” Connor said, stressing how big of a deal Betty’s act was.

“I would do anything for him,” Betty added. “It’s just hair. It grows back. Kids don’t grow back.”

But Conor will grow up. He's nearly beaten cancer and will finish chemo on Christmas Eve.

Betty says given the choice she would do it all again because it doesn’t matter what’s on your head when you’ve got this much love in your heart.

