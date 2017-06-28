Officer helps pregnant woman, toddler he found on sidewalk

The officer found the woman and her child sleeping on a sidewalk after they fled domestic violence.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officer Tommy Norman says he was destined to drive down that specific road in North Little Rock on June 13th. Because what he encountered was something only he could turn into a story of hope and kindness.

On the side of the road, laying on the sidewalk, was a pregnant woman. She was sleeping on the concrete and her toddler daughter was asleep on her chest.

North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman didn’t know what he was looking at. When he approached the pair and soon learned their story, he knew he was meant to be the person to find them.

Officer Norman is known in North Little Rock for his playfulness, kindness, and especially compassion for the people in his community. Meeting Jessica and her toddler Kayla was meant to be.

They were homeless after fleeing a domestic abuse situation in March. Jessica was pregnant with a little boy, and due any day. She and her daughter had already stayed the maximum amount of time at a local women’s shelter. But when they ended up with nowhere to go, Jessica figured a public place would be the safest place to sleep.

Officer Norman immediately scooped them up and took them to a local motel. Videos that Officer Norman posted to his social media pages of that morning show a tired mother and a confused little girl. His social media posts started to go viral, and people around the world wanted to know how they could help. Clothes, shoes, diapers, and toys started arriving every day. Jessica and Kayla now had food to eat and beds to sleep in.

Officer Norman’s videos of the pair started to show a transformation. Jessica was smiling. Kayla was a different child. She was transforming into a happy, playful, bouncing two-year-old.

Just days after their meeting with Officer Norman, Jessica gave birth to baby Xavier. Now the little motel room houses a family of three, packed in tight with box after box of donations from kind people around the world.

Officer Norman and Jessica know that a motel room and donations aren’t a long-term solution. He is working to find her a more permanent housing situation and Jessica is looking for work. There have been two pledges from individuals in Los Angeles in New York that will cover seven months of rent for an apartment for the little family.

