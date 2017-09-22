Recycling billboards to send uplifting message

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cruises affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria
-
Women accused of taunting boy with autism
-
Loved ones await word from Puerto Rico
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
10Investigates: Are you eligible for a mortgage deferral during a natural disaster?
-
Road rage arrests
-
VERIFY: Can solar users access panels when power grid is out?
-
Puerto Ricans can check on loved ones
More Stories
-
Deputies shoot bank robbery suspect after chase in…Sep 22, 2017, 12:19 p.m.
-
Sheriff: Mother arrested for shaking infant, causing…Sep 22, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
-
Daycare workers turn themselves in after allegedly…Sep 21, 2017, 3:10 p.m.