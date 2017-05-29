Remembering Tampa Bay American Heroes

ST. PETERSBURG — We want to take a moment to talk about the reason behind Memorial Day.

We know that you know what today is about - remembering the men and women who sacrificed for our country.

It's easy to take for granted the many freedoms we enjoy, because of those who fought and died to protect them.

This holiday gives us the opportunity to spend a day honoring them.

It's also a chance to remember unsung heroes right here from Tampa Bay.

Mark Rivera introduces you to one unsung hero you won't read about in the history books.

In a sea of flags, each has a name.

“He joined the Marines when he was 16 years old. He lied about his age,” Ann Hertig said looking down at her father’s grave. “He had been a gunner. And if you can imagine at 16 years old, going into world war two and doing something like that. I can't imagine that.”

Francis John Michanczyk enlisted shortly after Pearl Harbor.

Just a boy - moved to sacrifice and serve.

“I'm looking around me at Bay Pines and I'm seeing how, how it's filled up the last couple of years. And I'm so grateful for all of the men and women who gave their lives to protect our country.” Hertig said.

Private First Class Francis John Michanczyk - a gunner in the Marine Corps - during World War II.

Remember him, and remember all who've made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

“It's a lily that lasts a long time,” Hertig said as she laid the bright yellow flower on her father’s gravestone. “It's one of my mom's loves. And my dad just loved bright colors...I didn't know if today I was allowed to bring anything. I knew the flags would be out. I couldn't come empty handed.”

