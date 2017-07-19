This is the most fun anyone has ever had in traffic

(Photo: Kelly Herron)

DENVER - If there are two things in Denver that are unequivocally synonymous with profanity and frustration, it's I-25 and construction.

But put those two things together, and like a phoenix from the ashes, our new hero Dancing Construction Worker is born.

9NEWS viewer Kelly Herron spotted DCW around noon on Wednesday near the Colorado Center and decided to share her video with us. (Thank you Kelly!)

In this life changing video, there's a construction worker genuinely getting down near I-25 and Colorado Blvd. like there's a secret audition of So You Think You Can Dance happening.

Check out those moves!

What did we do to deserve this interstate angel?

It should be mentioned the high today will be 98 degrees and this sweet human is in jeans and at least two layers of clothes.

OK, I know what you're saying -- no, this might not be breaking news (or even news at all) but if you need a smile or a reminder life is going to be OK, check out DCW.

