WWE star John Cena visits man with terminal illness

Steve Jackson (left) and John Cena (right) pose for a photo together on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

WWE star John Cena went to visit a communications manager with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office who was recently diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer.

Cena, who resides in Tampa, went to visit Steve Jackson on Tuesday.

“Our prayers are with you Steve,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post read.

The sheriff’s office posted four pictures of Jackson, two of which are with Cena.

