WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

WWE star John Cena visits man with terminal illness

Mark Bergin, WTSP 5:04 AM. EST January 03, 2018

WWE star John Cena went to visit a communications manager with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office who was recently diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer.

Cena, who resides in Tampa, went to visit Steve Jackson on Tuesday.

“Our prayers are with you Steve,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post read.

The sheriff’s office posted four pictures of Jackson, two of which are with Cena.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WTSP

WWE's John Cena tears up over fans' thank you surprise

WTSP

Ford sues actor, WWE superstar John Cena for selling his car

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories