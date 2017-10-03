Here's the best deals for National Taco Day on Wednesday

(Photo: CHARLOTTE LAKE)

Taco Tuesday isn't the only day for taco deals this week.

Wednesday is National Taco Day and it’s a fiesta for taco lovers with many national taco chains marking the day with free tacos and specials.

According to the made-up food holiday’s website, NationalTacoDay.com, last year Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos.

Oct. 4 also is National Vodka Day and Blaze Pizza is celebrating its first-ever Noncon4mist Day with $4 pizzas after 4 p.m.

Here are the deals:

Taco Bell: At participating locations on Wednesday, the chain has a special "National Taco Day gift set." For $5, get four classic Taco Bell tacos — Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos and the Crunchy Taco — “gift wrapped” in a limited edition wrapper and specially boxed. Learn more about the deal here. Taco Bell also has teamed up with teen retailer Forever 21 to create a collection of bodysuits, sweatshirts and hoodies, which will go on sale Oct. 11 at select Forever 21 stores.

Tijuana Flats: Get $2 tacos and $2 Mexican drafts Wednesday at participating locations. Many locations of the fast-casual Tex-Mex chain have a Tuesday taco deal called Tijuana Tuesdaze where two tacos, chips and a medium drink are $5.99. Also, all locations have a take-home “Hardly Homemade” taco meal kit for $31.99. Find locations here.

On the Border: Mini tacos are 50 cents each when you dine-in Wednesday at participating locations. The chain also has a 20% off taco catering items through Oct. 8 with promo code Taco17. Learn more here.

Chuy's: Crispy beef tacos are $1 with any order Wednesday at participating locations and get $1 off Mexican beer. And if you dress up like a taco, you earn a free meal.

Del Taco: New and existing members of Del Taco’s Raving Fan eClub will get a buy one Queso Crunch Taco, get one free coupon to use Wednesday at participating locations. Also for signing up for the rewards program at www.deltaco.com/ravingfan, get a coupon for two free grilled chicken tacos.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: The chain is celebrating Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month all October long with $1 margaritas, also known as the Dollarita, at participating locations. Learn more here and find locations here.

Blaze Pizza: Not an official National Taco Day deal, but Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza has a pop-up pizza party after 4 p.m. Wednesday for its first annual Noncon4mist Day with $4 pizzas at more than 200 locations. Along with $4 dine-in and customizable pizzas Wednesday, customers will get a bounce-back coupon to receive $4 off a pizza and drink during a future visit, redeemable through the Blaze Pizza mobile app.

El Pollo Loco: Buy one taco platter, get one free Wednesday at participating locations with a coupon posted on the company’s website. Taco platter options are Chicken Avocado, Chicken Bacon Cheddar, Avocado Tacos al Carbon and Shrimp Mango.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Get $1 tacos all day Wednesday including most of Fuzzy’s Baja Tacos, including their breakfast tacos. Some exclusions apply.

Hot Head Burritos: Buy two tacos, get one free Wednesday at all locations. Get the deal by walking into any location or if ordering online enter the code buy2tacos.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: The San Diego-based company with 200 locations throughout California, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Nevada and Florida is celebrating National Taco Day a day early. On Tuesday, participating locations will have The Original Fish Taco for $1.75, The Fish Taco Especial for $2 and The Original Fish Taco with Mango Salsa for $2.25. The specials are dine-in only. Learn more here. Also join Rubio’s Beach Club for a free taco and other perks here.

Taco Cabana: From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, get 50 percent off a chicken fajita taco at participating locations. Dine-in only and one per person. Learn more here.

Taco John’s: Get a free taco, crispy or soft shell Wednesday at participating locations of the chain which has trademarked the terms “Taco Tuesday” and “Wake Up Wednesday.” To get this deal, show a coupon that will be available Wednesday on Taco John’s website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat pages.

More deals: Check locally owned restaurants' Facebook and Twitter accounts for additional deal announcements.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM