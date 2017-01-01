20 Odd Items Dropped On New Year's Eve Across The U.S.

Gold nugget dropped in Marion courtesy of Turtle Laboratories. Possum dropped in Brasstown, Acorn in Raleigh, and Pickle in Mt. Olive (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- From the pickle to a gold nugget, to the possum drop, North Carolina has its own unique way of ringing in the New Year in 2017, but what about the rest of America?

We found a number of states that have their own unique items that are lowered to celebrate the New Year.

• Mount Olive, NC: A 3 ft. lighted pickle will be lowered from a 45 ft. flagpole at the corner of Cucumber and Vine streets.

• Marion, NC: A giant gold nugget will be dropped into a giant real donut thanks to Mr. Bob's Donuts. Then they cut into the donut.

New Gold Nugget will be dropped into a real donut in Marion, NC. Pic. Turtle Laboratories (Photo: WFMY)



• Mount Airy, NC: A Sheriff Badge will be raised at midnight in this Andy Griffith Show town!

• Brasstown, NC: For years a live possum has been lowered in a box from a pole outside of a convenience store.

• Raleigh, NC: A huge acorn is lowered down a pole to issue in the New Year.

• Port Clinton, OH: The city will drop a 20 foot, 600 pound walleye, a type of fish.

• Atlanta, GA.: An 800-pound peach will ring in the New Year.

• Plymouth, WI: An 80-pound decorated wedge of cheese will descend from 100-foot ladder truck.

• Flagstaff, AZ: A 6 ft. 70 lb. lighted pine cone will be lowered from the Weatherford Hotel.

• New Orleans, LA.: The French Quarter will lower a Fleur de Lis to ring in the New Year.

• Mobile, AL: A huge 600-pound Moon Pie will be lowered from a building.

• Key West, FL.: A giant conch shell will be dropped at a popular bar.

• Kennett Square, PA: An 8 ft., 500-pound sparkling lit mushroom will drop in what's known as the "Mushroom Capital of the World."

• Bethlehem, PA.: A fiberglass Peep will be dropped from a crane.

• Lewistown, PA: A six-by-nine-foot, 200-pound of Hartley's Potato Chip bag will drop. Chips have been a big part of the area since 1935.

• Indianapolis, IN: An IndyCar will be dropped to ring in the New Year.

• Vincennes, IN: An 18 ft., 500-pound watermelon will drop as it is celebrated to usher in the excitement as people get ready to enjoy summer in the months ahead of the New Year.

• Boise, ID: Get ready for the return of the Idaho Potato Drop! It's a spud-tacular event!

• Las Cruces, NM: 15-foot Chile Drop includes 400 feet of LED Lights. This year will mark its first year to drop. There will be a debate about whether the child should be red or green.

• Temecula, CA: A 250-pound cluster of giant grapes will be dropped from the Temecula City Hall Bell Tower. It has more than 4,500 LED lights.

Copyright 2016 WFMY