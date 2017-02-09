Celebrate Valentine's Day with a candelit dinner at Waffle House

(Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Waffle House probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

But that’s exactly what the 24-hour breakfast provider is doing on February 14. Waffle House locations across the country are accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.

According to Waffle House, a reservation includes white tablecloths, “truckloads” of candles, special menus, as well as all of the old reliable favorites.

You can visit the one in St. Pete at 7070 Gulf Blvd, but make sure to call ahead to make reservations.

