Don't get scammed this Valentine's Day!

Scam alert (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – Roses are red. Violets are blue. Valentine’s Day should be sweet. So don’t let this happen to you.

Scammers don’t take a break on the day of love, and are always looking for opportunities to get in your wallet, and the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of tips to protect your wallet as some common scams going around.

If you’re ordering flowers, don’t take a chance on late deliveries. The BBB suggests verifying the time and date the flowers will be delivered to your sweetheart, as well as being aware of the florist’s policy on late deliveries or no-shows (we speak from experience when we say it does happen!)

Also, beware of phishing and email scams. The BBB says some common ones include faux floral shop emails that ask you to enter your credit card information before your flowers are delivered, or receiving emails about packages or deliveries you didn’t expect. You’re urged to not open the emails as they often include viruses that can hurt your computer and get your personal information.

(© 2017 WTSP)