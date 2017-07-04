Fourth of July by the numbers: Americans will eat 150 million hot dogs

Yes, hot dogs are sandwiches, according to the dictionary. (Photo: ALBA VIGARAY, EPA)

TAMPA, Fla. - The American Automobile Association estimates 44.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more this Fourth of July, which is an increase of about 1.25 million from last year.

Some 37.5 million of those people will travel by car for the for the United States' 241st Independence Day.

The National Retail Federation says 65.5 percent of Americans will celebrate the holiday with a barbecue, spending an estimated $7.1 billion on their cookout.

Others plan to celebrate watching fireworks or at community events(43.6 percent of the people) or attending a parade(13.5 percent of the people).

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, 150 million hot dogs will be consumed Tuesday. It's about 14,204 miles of hot dogs.

When it comes to fireworks, the American Pyrotechnics Association estimates there will be over 16,000 fireworks displays celebrating America’s Independence days, including many here in the Tampa Bay Area.

