Get in the Christmas spirit with Chewbacca's rendition of 'Silent Night'

File photo of 'Star Wars' character Chewbacca. (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson, Getty Images)

Chewbacca is a Wookiee of many talents. He's incredibly smart, super strong, has a great sense of humor and is adept of handling advanced weaponry.

And he's also a great singer.

Thanks to How It Should Have Ended, a YouTube Channel that makes animated parodies of major motion pictures, we have proof as the popular Star Wars character serenades us — more like grunts and growls — with a rendition of the Christmas classic Silent Night with video clips of the original Star Wars trilogy and The Force Awakens.

The viral hit, which has generated over 3.2 million views on YouTube, can be watched below:

OK, so perhaps Chewbacca's performance was a bit — as Hans Solo eloquently put it — "ridiculous." But you can't bash him for trying, right?

Created back in 1999 by Web designer Scott Anderson, Chewie's Christmas carol was created as part of a parody album entitled Christmas With Chewbacca and has made the Internet rounds ever since.

