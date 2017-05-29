Here's why coins are left at veterans' gravesites

Coins left on a gravestone (Photo: Getty Images)

People often leave mementos on or near the final resting places of loved ones.

Coins left on a headstone is a message to deceased veterans that someone has visited their grave and paid their respects.

Each coin has a different meaning:

· A penny left on the top of headstone means the gravesite was visited.

· A nickel means the person visiting the site trained at boot camp with the deceased veteran.

· A dime means the person visiting served with them in some capacity.

· A quarter left means the person who left the coin was with the veteran when they were killed.

The money placed in national and state veterans cemeteries is collected, and put towards future burial costs and cemetery maintenance.

The practice became common in the U.S. during the Vietnam War to pay respects to the fallen servicemen.

