List: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities across the Tampa Bay area

Black American civil rights leader Martin Luther King (1929 - 1968) addresses crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC, where he gave his 'I Have A Dream' speech. (Photo: Central Press/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In 1982, President Ronald Reagan signed into law HR3706, a bill that created the first federal holiday honoring an African American: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Since then, the third Monday of January has been designated to celebrate the civil rights leader's life. In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed a law designating it a National Day of Service. By 2000, all 50 states recognized it as well.

More: Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Years of persistence led to holiday

There are several events throughout the Tampa Bay area celebrating MLK Day, which this year falls on Jan. 15, King's birthday.

Here's a list of some events, compiled by the Tampa Bay Times:

The MLK Dream Big Parade will run in St. Petersburg on Monday at 11 a.m., running from Third Street and First Avenue south, heading west to 16th Street south and finishing across from Tropicana Field. The parade will have 110 units and bands, including Tuskegee University's Marching Talladega College.

Immediately following the parade will be the MLK Dream Big Fun Day, with vendors, entertainment and family activities set up in Lots 6 and 7 at Tropicana Field. The event is free and runs from 2:30-8 p.m.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade route in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Photo: 10News)

Look: St. Petersburg parade route

The City of Tampa MLK parade is set to start at noon Monday at Cuscaden Park, located at 2900 N 15th St. It will feature two miles of floats, cars and trucks with bands from as far as Jamaica.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade route in Tampa, Fla. (Photo: 10News)

Look: Tampa parade route

The Hernando County MLK parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday at Hernando High School, with former Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Annie Williams serving as Grand Marshal.

Children can make necklaces that represents King's ideas and design paper dolls at the Great Explorations Children's Museum, located at 1925 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg. Admission is $10 per person, $9 for seniors and children 1-year-old and younger are free. The event takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The African American Club of Pasco's MLK Celebration will feature two marches merging at Booker T. Washington Schoolhouse. The event will feature a band performing When the Saints Come Marching In, and the event will close with desserts. It will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6105 Pine Hill Road, Port Richey.

There will be an MLK Unity Walk in Inverness on Monday. A screening of "Selma" will be played at the Valerie Theatre Cultural Center, and then there will be a walk of unity to Liberty Park. The event is free, and from 8:30-9:45 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV