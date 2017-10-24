Looking for a ghost story? Ybor may be the place to visit

TAMPA, Fla. - Whether you believe in the supernatural or not, we can all appreciate a good ghost story -- Ybor City has its fair share of them.

The Travel Channel listed the Cuban Club in Ybor City among its top 10 haunted places in America.

“When you walk in you can feel the hair on your arm change a little bit," said Max Herman, a guide with the Official Ybor City Ghost Tour. "There's a certain density and vibe to this place.”

The club was founded in 1902. The current building was built in 1917, after a fire destroyed the first clubhouse. It housed a theater, pharmacy, library, ballroom, cantina, gym and pool.

It's said there are a few spirits who still hang around the club. A club president, who was shot and killed by a board member; An actor who hung himself on stage; and an 8-year-old boy named Jimmy, who drowned in the pool.

The Cuban Club is just one of the stops on the Official Ybor City Ghost Tour. The two-hour tour combines history and ghost stories. Participants are encouraged to take pictures, and to check the photos for orbs or strange shapes. Electromagnetic meters are used to detect if there are any spirit present in the area.

Tours are held most nights of the week. They cost $25 for adults, and $10 for children.

