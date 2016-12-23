Service members from Bay area send love home

While many are reunited with loved ones for the holidays, others are serving our country from afar, making sacrifices to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Many military members are putting their lives on the line serving in far away places, far from their friends and families in the Bay area.

10News salutes those who are fighting for our freedom.

TSGT Kelly Phillips is deployed in the Middle East.

“I want to wish all my family and friends at MacDill Air Force Base happy holidays, and my family that lives in Apollo Beach, Florida. I want to say happy holidays to you and Merry Christmas. I love you guys, and I'll see you soon,” said Phillips.

Captain Trina Edwards is stationed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

“Happy holidays to my family in Lakeland, Florida. That's Polk County. Especially my daughter, my mom and just all of my family and friends. Happy holidays. I will be home soon, love you!”

10News had a special holiday surprise for a Tampa military mom from her deployed daughter.

From the minute we met proud military mom Eva Figueroa, she had pictures and videos to share of her daughter, Senior Airman Angelica Figueroa.

“And this was her swearing in day,” Eva Figueroa said. "Very dedicated.”

Eva hadn't seen her daughter since she deployed more than a year and a half ago.

“It's sad. It’s hard. There’s an emptiness. There's a big emptiness in the family,” said Eva.

But 10News had a video to share with her and Angelica's nephew, Landon.

“Hi. I'm Senior Airman Angelica Figueroa from Tampa, Florida.”

“Awww,” Figueroa said as she watched the video.

“Currently stationed at Andersen, Guam. I’m currently deployed in the Middle East. I'd like to say Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to my mom, Eva; my dad, Luis; my stepmom, Sabrina; my sisters Shirley, Tina, and Marisa; and my nephew, Landon. Love you guys,” Angelica Figueroa said.

Her mom and Landon responded, “We love you!”

“We just miss her tremendously and wish she could be here, but know she needs to be there,” said Eva Figueroa.

Life in the bay is going by without Angelica.

“She’s missing out on family birthdays, the holidays. That is her stocking right in the middle,” pointed out Figueroa.

“It's a camel from Qatar and it says I miss you,” second grader Landon said, showing how his aunt still sends him presents.

The Figueroas know they're not alone with thousands of military families missing loved ones, who also need support.

“Reach out to them, and be there for them, and show your pride to them, because they are doing a service for our country,” said Figueroa.

The proud mom has a message right back to her daughter. “Merry Christmas, Angelica! I love you and I miss you tremendously."

The Figueroas know Angelica will be gone next Christmas, too: her new assignment is taking her right to South Korea. She’s planning to take leave for her sister’s wedding in early 2018, however.

10News appreciates the sacrifice of all our military members and their families.

