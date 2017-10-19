Need a Halloween spook? Visit the old Polk County jail

If you’re looking for a spook before Halloween, the Haunted Jail Tour is back at the old Polk County jail. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

BARTOW, Fla. -- If you’re looking for a spook before Halloween, the Haunted Jail Tour is back at the old Polk County jail.

The sheriff’s office puts it on every year to raise money for the United Way of Central Florida.

The theme this year is the “ghost of Calvin,” an inmate who committed suicide. Rumor has it, his ghost still haunts the area.

“In the real jail in Polk County, everything’s calm and cool and safe,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “But in the haunted jail, not so.”

The cost to go on the tour is a $6 donation. It runs from 6-11 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21, and 27 and 28 at 455 Broadway Ave. in Bartow. There will be a separate room with treats and games for kids too young to go through the haunted jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV