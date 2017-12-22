Online shopping leading to Salvation Army money crisis

File photo. (Photo: Tim Boyle, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- You already know how convenient it is to shop online.

That's why more and more people are doing it but did you know it’s taking a toll on local non-profits like the Salvation Army?

Tampa Salvation Captain Andy Miller, says they're 12% behind on donations for their Red Kettle Campaign.

That's $200,000 of the $2.2 million they're trying to reach.

Capt. Miller says online shopping and more people using grocery delivery services may be to blame.

“As we've been ringing, we've seen more of these shopping services coming to grocery stores like Amazon. I can't help but that there's probably a correlation with our numbers being down,” says Miller.

This is the first time they've been this behind in donations, which will mean cuts to the non-profit.

“That might come to family services, our shelter for single men and women. Ultimately, we have to have funds to make these programs work. We have to turn the lights on,” he says.

It’s not just online sales that are keeping people away, people may just be tired of giving

“It's likely that some of the wonderful giving as a result of Hurricane Irma or Harvey may have impacted people’s ability to give right now,” says Miller. “Salvation Army is committed to being there in the mist of those disasters. We were there during Hurricane Irma, we served over a million meals. So, we're aware that people have less to give as a result of that.”

But is donor fatigue real?

The Association of Fundraising Professionals suggests that's it's not.

After Hurricane Katrina, they found people donated $5-billion dollars for relief efforts.

That same year, they found their non-profits raised as much or more of their needed donations.

But this time could be different.

This year we dealt with earthquakes, wildfires, terror attacks and three major storms.

You still can donate, Sunday is the last day to do so for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign.

You can also donate online here.

