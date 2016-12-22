Retailers turn ugly holiday sweaters into big business

Irene Lopez, manager of Frugalista second hand store, shows off the store's supply of "ugly" Christmas sweaters in Washington, DC, December 23, 2014. (Photo: Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images)

From the depths of grandma's closet to the shelves of major retailers, the deliberately “ugly Christmas sweater” is turning into big business.

Whether it's a sweater depicting a knit Darth Vader wearing a neck scarf or a cheery "Chillin' with my Snowmies" pullover, the more outrageous, the better. Major chains like Target, Sears and Walmart report they have been offering wider assortments every year.

“Since Halloween, customer interest in ugly Christmas sweaters has exploded," Walmart spokeswoman Meggan Kring, adding that searches on Walmart's site peaked in the second week in November.

Now, she says many items are sold out, though they’re replacing inventory with other ugly sweater options. Sears says it's sold out of some of its worst -- or best, depending on how you look at it -- holiday sweaters.

Target offered a two-person sweater this year, and one of their top selling items was an ugly sweater dress that looks a little like “Mrs. Claus’ gingerbread dress,” according to spokeswoman Jessica Carlson. “Hanukkah themed sweaters have also been popular over the past couple years. So it’s not just Christmas -- it's across all of the holiday celebrations,” she said.

Sears spokesman Mitchell Lee said consumers want the most garish sweater items available for their “Ugly Christmas Sweater” parties or picture days at work.

"Success comes from how fun the sweaters can be and whose is the most outrageous…or, I suppose, “ugliest.'" Lee says.

Shortages of the worst are leaving some holiday celebrants scrambling. On Twitter, many shared stories of their fruitless searches for the perfect ugly Christmas sweaters.

I looked all over for an ugly Christmas sweater today and every place was sold out 😔 — RICKY (@RickyyLopezz_) December 21, 2016

Couldn't find a nice ugly Christmas sweater 😭they all sold out — Roberto Reyes (@RReyes46) December 17, 2016

For decades, ugly Christmas sweaters were considered white elephants foisted on the unsuspecting by grandmothers or others with the best of intentions. They started taking on a life of their own a few years ago when some revelers started deliberately seeking out the over-the-top items from thrift stores or garage sales.

At the time, no one would have suspected they would become such hot-ticket apparel at major retailers.

Don't forget to pick up your ugly Chrismukkah sweater as tchotchkes abound

Target has carried “ugly or festive holiday sweaters” in its inventory since 2013, come according to Target's Carlson. “It has certainly been a product that people have wanted and increasingly each year comes back to Target to buy.”

Carlson said Target had seen double-digit growth in its festive and ugly Christmas sweater merchandise compared to last year.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the ugly Christmas sweater is having its “pet rock” moment, Mark Cohen, a Columbia Business School professor, referring to a 1970s fad that has become a symbol of the ultimate useless gift.

“It’s the perfect gift for someone you feel you must buy something for, but who has everything," he said.

Hanukkah overlaps with Christmas this year. But why all the moving around?

As for the sweater craze, it’s not just traditional retailers that are cashing in. Fred Hajjar, president of UglyChristmasSweater.com, said his team went from $40,000 in ugly Christmas sweater sales in 2012, to almost $5 million last year.

Hajjar said he and his brother noticed the ugly Christmas sweater trend in 2011 when they saw horrendous holiday sweaters going for hundreds on eBay.

“We purchased the domain name UglyChristmasSweater.com, and in 2012 launched the site and sold tons of sweaters,” he said. “That year it was more grandma-type sweaters, but it’s now transitioned to a mixture of grandma, trendy and crazy.”

Hajjar said this year has been a transition year for the company as his crew has made changes to compete with big-box stores.

“We had some sweaters that were more risqué, where we knew the big box retailers couldn’t carry them,” he said, describing a sweater with a stripper on a pole and elves throwing cash at the dancer.

Will the ugly Christmas sweater trend persist? Cohen said the 2016 holiday season will go down in history as a crazy year when people will pay a fortune for something supremely ugly.

"In 1,000 years, if the planet is still viable, ... no doubt an archaeologist doing a Ph.D thesis will try to delve into the meaning of this ugly sweater phenomenon that came from nowhere in 2016," he said.

