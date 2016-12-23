Photo: Getty Images

If you’ve been doing a lot of online shopping this holiday season, you’ve probably got a lot of boxes and you don’t know what to do with them. Goodwill is teaming up with a bunch of online retailers, including Amazon, to help you get rid of them.

Goodwill typically sees a spike in donations this time of year.

“It’s the natural time,” Chris Ward, a spokesperson for the organization, said. “You have new things coming in that you’re receiving as gifts. You’re cleaning out to get ready for the holidays.”

Ward is hoping the GiveBackBox.com makes it easier than ever for people to make those donations.

All you have to do is fill up a box from an online purchase with whatever you’d like to donate, except certain things, such as electronics and liquids. Then go to GiveBackBox.com and print out a shipping label.

You can drop off the box at the post office or UPS store, or arrange for your mail carrier to pick it up. It’s all free.

“It’s great,” Trinity Lester, who was shopping at a Goodwill in Brandon, Friday said. “I think anything that gets people to donate, go ahead and do it.”

Trinity Lester donates to Goodwill and shops online a lot.

“Whenever I order, I just get a bunch of boxes and I try to recycle them,” she explained.

After hearing about the program, she said she’ll try it, because of the convenience and because it’s better for the environment.

“Big picture, Goodwill is a recycler,” Ward said. “That’s part of our mission.”

